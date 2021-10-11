https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/brrr-last-six-months-antarctica-coldest-record-hey-dopey-aoc/

America is such a wonderful country that even complete idiots can make it.

Former waitress Sandy Ocasio-Cortez is now leading US energy policy. You can expect gas and oil prices to double by Christmas.

But at least Russia, Saudia Arabia, Iran, Venezuela and China are happy, right?

But we must ruin our energy sector because we only have 9 more years of life left on this planet.

That’s what Sandy said.

And now we know they were all lying to us.

Antarctica temperatures this year were the coldest on record.

Newsmax reported:

Antarctica has reached record low temperatures in the past six months, data shows. The National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) noted, CNN reported, “for the polar darkness period, from April through September, the average temperature was -60.9 degrees Celsius (-77.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a record for those months.” The time distinction from April through September refers to the period of polar darkness. In the case of the South Pole, this polar night occurs when the sun sets and darkness envelops the land, lasting from the spring equinox to the autumn equinox until the sun rises again. In the winter of 2021, the continent of Antarctica experienced its second coldest winter and recorded temperatures in the months of “June, July, and August, [at] 3.4 degrees Celsius (6.1 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the 1981 to 2010 average at -62.9 degrees Celsius (-81.2 degrees Fahrenheit),” according to the new NSIDC report. “This is the second-coldest winter (June-July-August months) on record, behind only 2004 in the 60-year weather record at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station,” according to the NSIDC.

