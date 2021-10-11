https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/576182-clooney-compares-biden-administration-to-a-battered-child

“It’s like taking a battered child and thinking everything’s going to be OK his first day in school,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor said in a Sunday interview on the BBC’s “The Andrew Marr Show.”

“There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired, you know? There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time,” said Clooney, who supported Biden in last year’s White House race.

Several recent national polls have shown Biden’s approval numbers taking a dip . A new poll from Quinnipiac University released last week found 38 percent of those surveyed approved of the 46th president’s job performance, while 53 percent disapproved.

“Poll numbers come up and go down, I would expect them to go up again,” Clooney, 60, said. “Donald Trump’s went up and down.”

The “Tender Bar” director — a critic of Trump — predicted that Biden’s predecessor is “going to be a factor for awhile.”

“It’s so funny because he was just this knucklehead,” Clooney said of the ex-New York real estate developer and reality TV star.

“I knew him before he was a president, he was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”

“The idea that there’s this whole group of people that they think he’s the champion of — which he certainly can’t stand in real life — but he’s going to play this out for awhile, and we’ll see where we go with it as a country,” the Academy Award winner said of Trump and his supporters.

While Trump has publicly flirted with another White House run in 2024, Clooney said, “My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again.”

The politically active performer also put the kibosh on speculation that he might one day trade Hollywood for Washington.

Asked if he would ever see himself going into politics, Clooney replied, “No, because I would actually like to have a nice life.”

“I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife,” Clooney said, “and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said, ‘We have to think of these as the halcyon years.'” “But in 20 years, I’ll be 80 and that’s a real number,” he continued. “Doesn’t matter how much you work out, doesn’t matter what you eat, you’re 80. And so I said, ‘We have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.’”

