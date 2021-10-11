https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-terry-mcauliffe-refuses-to-admit-that-republicans-won-2000-presidential-election

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe refused to admit during a CNN interview on Sunday that George W. Bush won the 2000 presidential election, which comes as Democrats pan some Republicans for not accepting the results of the 2020 election.

CNN host Dana Bash played clips from remarks that McAuliffe made in the past where the former Virginia governor, who is running for a second, nonconsecutive term, claimed without evidence that Democrats “actually won the last presidential election” and that the Supreme Court “stole the last presidential election.”

When asked to respond to his comments, he said “the 2000 election went to the United States Supreme Court.”

“Going back to 2000, do you think Republicans stole that election?” Bash asked.

“I wish the United States Supreme Court had let them finish counting the votes,” McAuliffe answered.

