Duane “Dog” Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” started searching for fugitive Brian Laundrie last month, but things have come to a halt due to an injury.

According to his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, however, there might be more to the story.

Chapman’s team told WFLA news anchor Josh Benson on Sunday that the TV personality would be heading back to Colorado to tend to an injury, stopping his foot pursuit of Laundrie.

“Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team,” Benson posted to Twitter, according to The Independent. “They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search.”

“He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search,’” Benson added. “Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone. He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there.”

DOG. Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team. They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search. He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search’. (1/2) #BrianLaundrie @DogBountyHunter — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2021

Lyssa confirmed her father was heading back to Colorado, but did not mention an ankle injury. “Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. (Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon),” she posted to Twitter. “We are still actively searching for #BrianLaundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will.”

Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. ( Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon) We are still actively searching for #BrianLaundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will ❤️ — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) October 10, 2021

Moreover, she seemed to suggest the Chapman-search-halt was “bait.”

“DOG the Bounty Hunter’s daughter says he’s ‘not giving up’ the search for Brian Laundrie despite getting injured, and said the ‘bait is set,’” The Sun reported Monday:

Replying to a fan who hoped the team wasn’t giving up, Lyssa tweeted: ‘Not giving up … It’s common that we (include you all) put so much heat on a fugitive they dig down, he will pop up again. Bait is set.’

Laundrie is the only person of interest linked to the homicide of his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito. The 23-year-old went missing in September as the search for Petito intensified. Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in the case and his family home was raided by the FBI and reportedly declared a “crime scene.” An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie on September 23. He’s been missing, since. Fox News noted Monday that some have worried that the Petito case is already turning “cold.” A case turns “cold” when authorities have exhausted all “probative investigative leads,” according to The National Institute of Justice (NIJ). “There is no official or legal definition of a cold case. Each jurisdiction determines when their cases are ‘cold,’” said Ryan Backmann, founder and executive director of a cold case advocacy group called “Project: Cold Case,” Fox reported. “However, I can tell you that the overwhelming majority of law enforcement agencies don’t use an amount of time but instead consider a case cold when all the evidence has been tested, all the witnesses interviewed and all leads exhausted.” Related: Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds ‘Fresh’ Campsite While Tracking Brian Laundrie

