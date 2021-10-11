https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/576214-dog-the-bounty-hunter-leaves-search-for-brian

Celebrity investigator “Dog the Bounty Hunter” has reportedly left the search for Brian Laundrie after suffering an ankle injury.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, whose parallel search for Laundrie alongside law enforcement has been well publicized, recently returned to Colorado to deal with the injury while his team stays on the hunt in Florida, Newsweek reported.

“DOG. Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team. They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search,” WFLA’s Josh Benson wrote on Twitter. “He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search’.”

“Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone,” Benson continued. “He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there.”

The former reality star previously told Newsmax he had received thousands of tips relating to Laundrie’s whereabouts on this tip line at 833-TELL-DOG. But Chapman’s team, amid criticism that the search was a publicity stunt, said their primary concern is catching the fugitive despite who might get credit.

“Dog does not care who brings him in, just that he is apprehended,” his team said in a statement to the New York Post.

Chapman’s daughter Lyssa on Saturday added that her father was in Florida, prior to the beginning of his search for Laundrie, on a honeymoon.

Laundrie returned home from a well-documented cross-country trip without his girlfriend Gabby Petito on Sept. 1, 10 days before Petito was reported missing. Authorities discovered Petito’s remains in Teton County, Wyo., and an autopsy determined that the cause of death was homicide.

The 23-year-old Laundrie disappeared and was reported missing by his parents in the days leading up to the discovery of Petito’s body. Laundrie, who has not been charged in Petito’s death, is the primary person of interest in the case.

