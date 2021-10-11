https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/11/drink-cnns-dana-bashs-reaction-when-terry-mcauliffe-brings-up-trump-again-during-his-interview-is-actually-hilarious-no-seriously/

At this point we’re starting to wonder if Terry McAuliffe actually thinks he’s running against Donald Trump and not Glenn Youngkin. We get it, his campaign is stumbling (bigly), he’s desperate to turn it around, and thinks Trump is what saved Newsom in California so he’s trying the same thing in Virginia.

And it’s still not working.

Even CNN’s Dana Bash thinks it’s a joke at this point.

Watch:

WATCH: @TerryMcAuliffe only ever talks about one thing…Donald Trump. @DanaBashCNN took notice:

“I’m glad I have two cups here so I can keep drinking when you mention Donald Trump’s name.” 💀💀💀 #CNNSOTU #vagov pic.twitter.com/zXCZOapnqe — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) October 10, 2021

When even CNN thinks Terry is being ridiculous? LOL

And Terry tries laughing it off like he’s not the butt of her joke.

Sad.

Not to mention, the only candidate running for governor in Virginia who has claimed an election was stolen IS literally Terry.

Democrats love accusing Republicans of the things THEY themselves are guilty of.

We see that now with Biden after he and Democrats spent four years pretending Trump was an authoritarian.

Bush won. Terry can’t let go of his election trutherism, while he falsely smears his opponent as a ‘Big Lie’ backer. What a hack. https://t.co/RX8fwjJbLy pic.twitter.com/0369qUiZ1L — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 10, 2021

What a hack is putting it nicely.

The guy sucks.

If it was alcohol she might not fair well by the end of one conversation… — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) October 11, 2021

We’d all suffer from alcohol poisoning if we played the Terry McAuliffe Trump drinking game.

Not a good scene when you lose CNN… — Laura Arth (@LauraEAVA) October 10, 2021

Not at all.

Ain’t it great?

***

Related:

‘Even stupid people think THIS is stupid’: Cori Bush DRAGGED for dumbest spin of them ALL on Biden’s completely failed joke of a jobs report

Gosh, it looks like Southwest Airlines may have tried to cover up the MASSIVE anti-mandate sickout that impacted 1000+ flights

FINALLY! The candy corn thread to END ALL candy corn threads! Ok, maybe not BUT it’s pretty damn good (especially for you candy corn haters)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

