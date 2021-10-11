https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/elizabeth-warren-decides-to-celebrate-indigenouspeoplesday-and-the-jokes-just-write-themselves/

It’s Columbus Day. Or Indigenous People’s Day, if ya nasty.

And they don’t come much nastier than Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who for some inexplicable reason thought this tweet was a good idea:

I’m glad to stand with tribal nations and Native communities as we celebrate their remarkable contributions, cultures, and resilience on #IndigenousPeoplesDay. It’s time the federal government also honors its promises to Native peoples. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 11, 2021

Ooooooof.

This tweet probably sounded better in the original smoke signals. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 11, 2021

We have no doubt.

Where’s your solidarity with your people, Liz? Or have you forgotten them already?

The jokes just write themselves… https://t.co/2CIdPdIG1V — abk (@seriouslyabk) October 11, 2021

FFS the irony https://t.co/FvtVbUI6Rg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2021

A little TOO glad it would seem. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2021

That’s what got her into trouble in the first place.

Timely reminder that you pretended to be a Native American to advance your career, likely at the expense of an actual POC. https://t.co/dPgWP5CiDe — MassGOP (@massgop) October 11, 2021

This is the one instance where you should really keep your mouth shut https://t.co/XhB1RbrHJ6 — Halloween D0ge (@cannotstopdoog) October 11, 2021

Not “the” one instance, but one of many instances. Why does Elizabeth Warren persist in beclowning herself?

Sometimes you should just not tweet https://t.co/i0qO1LkSuK — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) October 11, 2021

In Elizabeth Warren’s case, it’s probably just best to never tweet, period.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

