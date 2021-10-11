https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/elizabeth-warren-decides-to-celebrate-indigenouspeoplesday-and-the-jokes-just-write-themselves/
It’s Columbus Day. Or Indigenous People’s Day, if ya nasty.
And they don’t come much nastier than Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who for some inexplicable reason thought this tweet was a good idea:
I’m glad to stand with tribal nations and Native communities as we celebrate their remarkable contributions, cultures, and resilience on #IndigenousPeoplesDay. It’s time the federal government also honors its promises to Native peoples.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 11, 2021
Ooooooof.
This tweet probably sounded better in the original smoke signals.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 11, 2021
We have no doubt.
“Their”? https://t.co/csdGQ13LAK
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 11, 2021
Their? Don’t you mean “our” senator?? https://t.co/XNe4vFAjmp
— Hoodie Volp (@HoodieVolp) October 11, 2021
Where’s your solidarity with your people, Liz? Or have you forgotten them already?
The jokes just write themselves… https://t.co/2CIdPdIG1V
— abk (@seriouslyabk) October 11, 2021
FFS the irony https://t.co/FvtVbUI6Rg
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2021
Yikes. https://t.co/kAt4WVcWov
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2021
A little TOO glad it would seem.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2021
That’s what got her into trouble in the first place.
Timely reminder that you pretended to be a Native American to advance your career, likely at the expense of an actual POC. https://t.co/dPgWP5CiDe
— MassGOP (@massgop) October 11, 2021
This is the one instance where you should really keep your mouth shut https://t.co/XhB1RbrHJ6
— Halloween D0ge (@cannotstopdoog) October 11, 2021
Not “the” one instance, but one of many instances. Why does Elizabeth Warren persist in beclowning herself?
Sometimes you should just not tweet https://t.co/i0qO1LkSuK
— Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) October 11, 2021
In Elizabeth Warren’s case, it’s probably just best to never tweet, period.