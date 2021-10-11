https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/elizabeth-warren-decides-to-celebrate-indigenouspeoplesday-and-the-jokes-just-write-themselves/

It’s Columbus Day. Or Indigenous People’s Day, if ya nasty.

And they don’t come much nastier than Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who for some inexplicable reason thought this tweet was a good idea:

Ooooooof.

We have no doubt.

Where’s your solidarity with your people, Liz? Or have you forgotten them already?

That’s what got her into trouble in the first place.

Not “the” one instance, but one of many instances. Why does Elizabeth Warren persist in beclowning herself?

In Elizabeth Warren’s case, it’s probably just best to never tweet, period.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...