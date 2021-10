https://www.theepochtimes.com/emerson-to-merge-software-units-with-aspentech-in-11-billion-deal_4042633.html

Industrial-automation systems maker Emerson Electric Co. said on Monday it would merge its software units with smaller rival Aspen Technology in a deal for about $11 billion.

The cash-and-stock deal is for about $160 per AspenTech share, the company said.

