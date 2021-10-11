https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/unearthed-tweets-from-fb-whistleblower/

The corporate media’s fêted Facebook “whistleblower” tweeted a number of racially charged comments, as well as claiming to have bought books by Karl Marx for young children, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal.

Frances Haugen – who went from nobody to testifying on Capitol Hill within a matter of days – has been demanding mass censorship on social media, particularly aimed at those who don’t share her worldview.

But her own behavior on social media may serve to undermine her moral authority on the matter.

A private profile linked to Haugen which appeared in her biography for speaking events such as the 2015 Girl Geek Dinner reveals an even more bizarre side to the former Facebook staffer. It also contains posts detailing work for her previous employers such as Google and her time attending Harvard Business School.

While the account – “@Frizy” – is currently obscured, an archive of the profile from 2008 and 2009 reveal strange public posts made by Haugen.

Among them, Haugen tells jokes stereotyping “brown men” and mathematics while recounting her airborne attempts at flirting:

In another post, Haugen tweets about an “awesome table of diversity” featuring an “indian, red head, blonde, african american, and asian”.

“[N]ever seen it in Boston,” she adds.

In reality, Boston is ranked amongst the top 25 “diverse” places in America.

In a revealing post date February 2009, Haugen tweeted about purchasing comic books for her “small cousin”.

The books include the works of Karl Marx as well as communist philosopher and pedophilia apologist Michel Foucault. In a 1978 interview, Foucault said that assuming “that a child is incapable of explaining what happened and was incapable of giving his consent are two abuses that are intolerable, quite unacceptable.”

In 1977 he signed a petition calling for the effective legalization of pedophilia in France.

Additional posts unearthed by The National Pulse reveal Haugen instructing followers to “contemplate [sic] how world would be different if women were $$ly independent” and admitting she is the “worst seatmate ever” for having a “cough/runny nose,” an “oozing wound,” and failing to bathe for two days:

The National Pulse reached out to Haugen for comment but did not receive a response.

The National Pulse has previously exposed Haugen for repeatedly donating to far-left, Marxist-inspired groups and political candidates such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

