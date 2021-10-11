http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kg53ZUjfdeM/

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday on “ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she will “never be out of the game of politics.”

Clinton’s national political career included being first lady, junior senator for New York, Obama administration secretary of state, and two failed presidential runs in 2008 and 2016.

Referencing a new novel, ‘State of Terror’ by Clinton and author Louise Penny, co-host Amy Robach asked, “I believe you said it’s up to us to make the plot stays fictional. After writing this, any interest in getting back in the game of politics?”

Clinton said, “I will never be out of the game of politics. I’m not going to be running for anything. I really feel, Amy — I know George was interviewing Adam Schiff before —I really feel like our democracy is at stake. And there’s many reasons for that, some of them we saw on the screen with the insurrection, some of them because of the revelations of Facebook, creates a world of disinformation.”

She continued, “I’m really worried about what’s happening at home and around the world. I’m never going to get out or being involved, worried, and hopefully trying to help in some way.”

