To date, Clinton has blamed her 2016 loss on the mainstream media, Facebook, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, the FBI, James Comey, misogyny, racism, local newspapers, Russia, and more.

“Voters faced intimidation and harassment that echoed some of the worst chapters in our nation’s history,” she said. “Voter ID requirements amounted to a modern-day poll tax. Voter ID requirements, which were literally made up for the purpose of preventing certain people from actually being able to cast a vote that would be counted. We saw fewer voting places, long lines, and malfunctioning equipment — again, in certain places.”

. @HillaryClinton : “You can get the nomination. You can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election for these 4 reasons. Number One: Voter suppression.”

“The latest remarks were seemingly the first time she alleged a structural disadvantage created by the Supreme Court. In 2013, the Court drew Democrats’ ire when it struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act, which was passed in 1965 as a way to secure voting rights for African Americans,” reports Fox News .

“Now, I was the first person who ran for president in more than 50 years without the protection of the Voting Rights Act. And let me just say, it makes a difference,” said Clinton at an event hosted by the American Federation of Teachers.

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued her worldwide excuses tour this week; asserting a Supreme Court decision regarding the “Voting Rights Act” had a major impact in her 2016 loss to Donald Trump.

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.03.19

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued her 3-year-long excuses tour this week; telling The View she was probably “too serious” for American voters.

“You know, I’m a serious person but I’m also a fun person but I think I probably came across as too serious,” Clinton said Wednesday on ABC’s The View

“I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander in chief,” she said. “And, so, I may have over corrected a little bit because sometimes people say, ‘Why can’t you be like that or why weren’t you like that.’ I did feel a heavy sense of responsibility and it was such that, you know, maybe I wasn’t as loose or open as I could have been. I take responsibility for everything I didn’t do as well or my campaign didn’t do as well.”

Clinton offered another set of excuses weeks ago; blaming her 2016 defeat on the US Supreme Court.

“The Congress is supposed to legislate based on evidence and facts, which we did. And then it gets up to the Supreme Court and they say, ‘No, you don’t need that anymore. We don’t need that voting rights stuff,” said Clinton during a speech in Alabama.

“I was the first person who ran for president without the protection of the Voting Rights Act and I will tell you it made it makes a really big difference and it doesn’t make a difference in Alabama and Georgia, it made a difference in Wisconsin where the best studies that have been done said somewhere between 40,000 and 80,000 people were turned away from the polls because of the color of their skin, because of their age, because of whatever excuse could be made up to stop a fellow American citizen from voting,” she added.