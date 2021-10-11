https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-new-california-law-mandates-gender-neutral-toy-sections-for-large-stores/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=just-in-new-california-law-mandates-gender-neutral-toy-sections-for-large-stores

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law over the weekend that mandates “gender-neutral toy sections” for large retailers with more than 500 employees; a move critics say is “woke” culture encroaching on private business.

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Saturday signed Low’s legislation, Assembly Bill 1084, which will force large retailers to have non-gendered toy sections starting in 2024. Proponents said the requirement will help consumers comparison shop and also tamp down on gender stereotypes that hurt children who play with toys marketed to a different gender. Detractors said the law infringes on business owners’ freedom to market their products and lay out their stores as they see fit,” reports the Washington Post.

California mandates gender-neutral toy aisles for large retailers. Not in Texas. In Texas, it is businesses — NOT government — that decide how they display their merchandise. https://t.co/zZuLqwfX0e — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 10, 2021

“Keeping similar items that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys separated makes it more difficult for the consumer to compare the products and incorrectly implies that their use by one gender is inappropriate,” the new law reads.

California became the first state in the nation to adopt a law requiring large retail stores to provide gender neutral toy sections under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.https://t.co/vjP4Gkqij2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 10, 2021

“Traditionally children’s toys and products have been categorized by a child’s gender. In retail this has led to the proliferation of [science, technology, engineering and mathematics]-geared toys in a ‘boys’ section and toys that direct girls to pursuits such as caring for a baby, fashion, and domestic life,” one California lawmaker wrote. “The segregation of toys by a social construct of what is appropriate for which gender is the antithesis of modern thinking.”

Read the full report at the Washington Post.

