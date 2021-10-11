https://nationalfile.com/noem-draws-bipartisan-ire-for-demanding-south-dakotans-celebrate-native-american-heritage-instead-of-columbus-day/

Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem has faced criticism from both sides of the political spectrum on Sunday for telling state residents “don’t wait until Monday to celebrate Native American heritage” in an official statement. Noem only referred to October 11 as Native Americans’ Day, and omitted any reference to the date’s long national significance as Columbus Day.

“The second Monday in October has been recognized as a federal holiday since 1968. In 1990, South Dakota was the first state to do things a little differently than the rest of the nation,” Noem said. “In South Dakota, we recognize Monday, October 11th, as Native Americans’ Day. We recognize that the Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota people and their culture is part of who we are collectively as South Dakotans. We recognize them traditionally as the O’ceti Sakowin meaning the Seven Council Fires — more commonly known throughout the world as the Great Sioux Nation.”

The statement continued, “In 1990, Governor George S. Mickelson lead the ‘Year of Reconciliation.’ It’s been my goal in public office to continue that mission of recognizing and respecting the nine tribal nations that share our geography. It is my goal to come to the table with tribal leaders to support tribal communities, businesses, and families.”

“This holiday weekend, I encourage every South Dakotan to reach into their own community to support Native-owned businesses, learn more about the local Native American culture, and recognize the shared values we have as South Dakotans,” Noem concluded. “Don’t wait until Monday to celebrate Native American heritage.”

Noem’s tweet about the statement struggled to find support from either side of the aisle.

Don’t wait till Monday to celebrate Native American heritage: https://t.co/rGcAqN1RXK pic.twitter.com/HN7jbFBoUj — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) October 9, 2021

Every week Noem delivers a new embarrassment. People who promoted her last year should feel deep shame https://t.co/VxevID7Fkg — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) October 10, 2021

Monday is Columbus Day so of course RINO hack Noem tweets this. https://t.co/oBHD9HGqk9 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 10, 2021

.@govkristinoem You think your voters won’t know what a hypocrite you are? https://t.co/Yxld2lpTUi — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 9, 2021

I think you mean Columbus Day.. — Tom Brown (@realTom_Brown) October 9, 2021

Thanks Governor for making time to celebrate Native American heritage in the midst of Corey Lewandowski affair and daughter’s real estate license/nepotism scandals — Supra Elongata (@supra_actual) October 9, 2021

This, from the governor who wants to delete Native History from the curriculum. — Diana Barrett (@silvercat551) October 9, 2021

