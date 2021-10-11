https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/11/pete-buttigiegs-remarks-about-how-hes-addressing-port-rail-trucking-crises-dont-inspire-confidence/

The big problems at ports on the west coast, along with major trucking and rail issues are causing ripple effects all across the country:

But don’t worry, because Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is on it:

“This calls for immediate discussion!”

And for some reason, we’re wondering if they’ll end up blaming the crisis on systemic racism.

A few days ago Buttigieg said the “Global Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force” is on it:

This administration only seems to know how to make problems worse, so confidence is low when it comes to hopes this is handled effectively.

Everything’s going great!

