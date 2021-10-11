https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/progress-lego-has-finally-decided-to-tackle-the-gender-bias-and-harmful-stereotypes-inherent-in-their-little-toy-bricks-once-and-for-all/

It’s time to take a stand. For the children!

And Lego is stepping up in a big way:

Lego commits to removing ‘gender bias and harmful stereotypes’ from its toys https://t.co/HCmhPnnx0F pic.twitter.com/OxblRpszKj — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2021

This is big, folks. More from the New York Post:

The world’s largest toymaker has already stopped labeling its products as “for girls” or “for boys” and its website does not allow searches by gender, The Guardian noted. Recent product lines have also “been specifically designed to appeal to boys and girls,” the company’s chief product and marketing officer, Julia Goldin, told the UK paper. … “We’re working hard to make Lego more inclusive,” Goldin said. Lego announced the push Monday to coincide with what the UN declared as “International Day of The Girl.” It also followed auditing by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to “address gender bias and harmful stereotypes” which found that 76 percent of parents encourage Lego play for boys compared to just 24 percent for girls.

Thank you, Geena Davis Institute and Lego, for your very important and necessary work. At last, Legos will be for anyone who wants to play with Legos, which is … how it’s always been?

Is there a division at Lego that monitors the level of fun and keeps that moderated? https://t.co/xFu5f6iUO5 — Oblomov – Citizen (@oblomov1969) October 11, 2021

If there isn’t already, there really needs to be.

“We need less problematic bricks.” https://t.co/aYlpvas1pz — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 11, 2021

My daughter loves legos, my son never really did. Never had a issue they were fine for them. — AG (@agusername) October 11, 2021

Controversial take: Gender differences are okay. — oof (@croncrete) October 11, 2021

Mental illness https://t.co/DQgV38md5W — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 11, 2021

This is getting ridiculous. Seriously! — stockchicNYC 💎 (@stockchicNYC) October 11, 2021

People who are genuinely concerned about gender-biased toy bricks are very, very serious people.

Curious how the pieces will fit into each other going forward https://t.co/o3wk8fTgfK — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 11, 2021

So how will the blocks stick together without male and female pieces? — Conrad Oak 🇺🇲🚨🇺🇲 (@DCS104547) October 11, 2021

A fair question.

Now all Legos will just be stackable with no male or female ends https://t.co/2tSlIX3tws — ColumbusDiscoveredAmericaOmatic (@ConservOmatic) October 11, 2021

That should take care of the problem.

Does removing gender bias make Legos less harmful to your bare feet when you step on them? https://t.co/tRW56bi6wG — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 11, 2021

At least a few of them won’t have a little pointy part when you do — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 11, 2021

Thank goodness for small favors.

