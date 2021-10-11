https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/progress-lego-has-finally-decided-to-tackle-the-gender-bias-and-harmful-stereotypes-inherent-in-their-little-toy-bricks-once-and-for-all/

It’s time to take a stand. For the children!

And Lego is stepping up in a big way:

This is big, folks. More from the New York Post:

The world’s largest toymaker has already stopped labeling its products as “for girls” or “for boys” and its website does not allow searches by gender, The Guardian noted.

Recent product lines have also “been specifically designed to appeal to boys and girls,” the company’s chief product and marketing officer, Julia Goldin, told the UK paper.

“We’re working hard to make Lego more inclusive,” Goldin said.

Lego announced the push Monday to coincide with what the UN declared as “International Day of The Girl.”

It also followed auditing by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to “address gender bias and harmful stereotypes” which found that 76 percent of parents encourage Lego play for boys compared to just 24 percent for girls.

Thank you, Geena Davis Institute and Lego, for your very important and necessary work. At last, Legos will be for anyone who wants to play with Legos, which is … how it’s always been?

If there isn’t already, there really needs to be.

People who are genuinely concerned about gender-biased toy bricks are very, very serious people.

A fair question.

That should take care of the problem.

Thank goodness for small favors.

