https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/10/11/rand-paul-highlights-the-ridiculous-things-our-government-is-spending-our-money-on-n455035
About The Author
Related Posts
Meanwhile, Parts of Louisiana Are Still Without Power (but They Wouldn't Have to Be)
September 7, 2021
House Democrat Tries Some Budgetsplaining on Joe Manchin, Exposes Himself in the Process
October 1, 2021
Is Michigan Wokifying Its State Police Department?
July 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy