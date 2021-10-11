http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I3fNJALrIiw/

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ranted about “these motherfucking men” while attacking the Texas Heartbeat Law during her performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

“This middle finger is also to these motherfucking men that want to tell us what the fuck to do with our body,” the rapper said in between songs while on stage at the music festival, to which the crowd responded by raising their middle fingers, according to a report by KXAN.

“‘Cause how the fuck you gonna tell me what to do with my motherfucking body? Drop that shit,” she added.

The rapper was reportedly reacting to the pro-life law in Texas, which bands most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Megan Thee Stallion is not the only performer to launch into a politically charged pro-abortion and anti-man rant while on stage at the Austin City Limits Festival this year.

Last week, pop star Billie Eilish also attacked Texas’ heartbeat law, standing on stage with her middle finger raised in the air for all to see, and shouting, “My body, my fucking choice!”

“I’m sick and tired of old men — shut the fuck up about our bodies,” the singer added.

“my body my fucking choice” – billie eilish pic.twitter.com/5ia0QIPgq4 — billiebabycutie (@billiebabycute) October 3, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion and Eilish are not the only celebrities to flip out over the life-saving law in the Lone Star State.

Earlier this month, pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence showed her support for the abortion agenda alongside comedian Amy Schumer at a pro-abortion rally in New York City.

Meanwhile, at an abortion rally in Los Angeles, actress Alyssa Milano went on a rant about how “fucked up Americans right now,” and alleged the Supreme Court is “packed with abusers.” The actress also insisted that “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” and lambasted men, calling on them to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

“Use your privilege to destroy your privilege.” My speech at the #womensmarch2021. pic.twitter.com/ivfEcQAsPm — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2021

Other stars have had a complete and total meltdown over the law, with some — including Cher, Michael Rapaport, and David Simon — even downplaying the oppression of women in Middle Eastern countries by dubbing GOP lawmakers the “Texas Taliban,” and comparing “sharia” law to the state recognizing human rights when a human heartbeat begins.

Actress Bette Midler, on the other hand, reacted to the Texas law by pushing the novel idea of abstinence, and called for a sex strike by suggesting that “all women refuse to have sex with men.”

