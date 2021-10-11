https://hannity.com/media-room/report-lego-vows-to-remove-gender-bias-and-harmful-stereotypes-from-toy-bricks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-lego-vows-to-remove-gender-bias-and-harmful-stereotypes-from-toy-bricks
#1 on TWITTER: Sen. Cotton Trends on Twitter After Demolishing ‘WOKE’ PC-Culture With One Question
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.20
Sen. Tom Cotton was trending on Twitter this week after demolishing “Woke” culture with one simple question regarding one of the nation’s most iconic symbols.
“Where does cancel culture take us? What’s the logical conclusion? Are we going to tear the Washington Monument down? Are we going to rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness?” asked Cotton.
Sen. Tom Cotton ripped the New York Times Monday after the newspaper’s editor resigned following his decision to publish the lawmaker’s op-ed piece; saying their newsroom resembles a “mob of woke Children.”
“It turned into something like a struggle session from the cultural revolution in Mao’s China where the adults had to prostrate themselves and apologize in front of the woke children that apparently now run the New York Times newsroom,” Cotton said of the reaction to his op-ed.
“And now the opinion page editor have to resign,” Sen. Cotton continued. “Let’s be clear, this all goes back to the publisher and his unwillingness to stand up to a bunch of 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds who were raised on social justice seminars on our campuses.”
Watch Cotton’s comments above.
100% KENNEDY: Joe Biden Has Caved to the ‘Woke Leftists’ Who Want to Run Our lives
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.06.21
Senator John Kennedy stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to weigh-in on Joe Biden’s massive spending package; saying “woke leftists” actually believe that Americans are completely incapable of managing their own lives.
“President Biden has dug up more snakes than he can kill. He’s made all these promises. He said he’s a moderate. He’s not. He’s given into the woke left,” said Kennedy. “The woke leftists in his party are refusing to advance the Infrastructure bill.”
“They’re in disarray. Meanwhile, the American people are looking at this with their mouths open. They really think that America can’t survive unless President Biden makes every single decision for Americans about how to run their lives,” he added.
Senator Bernie Sanders is the latest example of Democrat fear-mongering in Congress, accusing Republicans of “plunging the world’s economy into chaos and depression.”
“The Republican Party’s lust for power and political gain is so great that they are prepared to default on the debt they voted for under Trump, and plunge the world’s economy into chaos and depression. To call that ‘irresponsible’ would be a major understatement,” posted Sanders on social media.
Similar rhetoric was deployed by other Democrats as President Biden’s domestic agenda stalls in Congress.
“The Republican position as the party of default has now become so extreme that they’ve blocked every single attempt to prevent a default from happening, putting our country in serious, serious danger,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Watch Kennedy’s comments above.