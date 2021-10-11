https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/rolling-stone-sets-out-to-punish-racist-eric-clapton-for-refusing-to-toe-covid19-vaccine-line-and-they-wont-rest-til-hes-been-canceled-into-oblivion/

This past July, guitar legend Eric Clapton made headlines when he vowed to cancel shows at any venues requiring attendees to show proof of COVID19 vaccination.

The fine folks at Rolling Stone are still very much hung up on how Eric Clapton feels about COVID19 vaccines. So hung up on it, in fact, that they’ve published a whole “special report” about how Eric Clapton is a bad person with bad ideas about the COVID19 vaccine and pretty much everything else.

Dear God. Not Michael Knowles, who had the nerve to suggest that Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t very credible.

And you can count on Rolling Stone to do their damnedest to make sure that this is how Eric Clapton will continue to make headlines going forward:

In the past, Clapton has been reluctant to voice his political views. As he told Rolling Stone in 1968, “What I’m doing now is just my way of thinking, but if it gets into a paper somewhere, people will say that what I’m saying is the way they ought to think. Which is wrong, because I’m only a musician. If they dig my music, that’s great, but they don’t have to know what’s going on in my head.”

But in recent months Clapton has himself become a leading vaccine skeptic, part of a community that Dr. Anthony Fauci has said is “part of the problem — because you’re allowing yourself to be a vehicle for the virus to be spreading to someone else.” And while never explicitly condemning the lockdown, he’s said “live music might never recover” and joined Van Morrison for three songs that amount to lockdown protest anthems. By way of a friend’s social media account, he’s also detailed what he called his “disastrous” experience after receiving two AstraZeneca shots (“propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone,” he wrote).

Clapton recently embarked on a U.S. tour booked in red states despite surging transmission numbers and death rates — and at venues that largely don’t require proof of vaccination. In the process, this Sixties icon, who embraced the sex, drugs, and rock & roll lifestyle as much as anyone in his generation, has drawn praise from conservative pundits. In Austin, he posed for backstage photos with Texas’ anti-vax-mandate Gov. Greg Abbott, known for his attacks on abortion and voting rights. The sight of Clapton in backstage photos with the notorious governor amounted to a deal killer for some: “I just deleted all my Clapton songs,” went one comment on Abbott’s Twitter feed, along with, “A Kid Rock type with better guitar skills. Done with him.”

Wow. You got ‘im, Rolling Stone. You got ‘im good!

Also, “young Rolling Stone readers.” Like those are a thing.

Don’t be ridiculous. They’re probably way too busy complaining about Dave Chappelle to watch him. We just hope that Dave Chappelle isn’t a fan of Eric Clapton’s music, otherwise Dave’s double-canceled!

It’s almost as if Rolling Stone is desperate to distract from their own litany of very public failures and embarrassments.

We’ll bring the cake and ice cream.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...