One of the most overlooked revelations in the Yahoo News article about how CIA plotted to kidnap or assassinate Julian Assange was that even the Intel officials who hated Assange most *admitted* they had no evidence he or WikiLeaks were Kremlin agents:https://t.co/Yl650Tpz41 pic.twitter.com/zuYpSniuRP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2021

For 5 years, the US corporate media has treated the claim that Assange and WL worked for Russia as a proven fact, almost as a religious conviction. They never had evidence. Now they have an article by @Isikoff saying clearly not even CIA did, and they just all ignore it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2021

Do you see how often the corporate media propagates outright lies and propaganda? So often, what they say lacks any evidence. This is why few things are more dangerous than their demands to censor the internet to “stop disinformation”: *they* are the ones who spread it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2021

Consider this: it has now been *a full month* since POLITICO’s @SchreckReports published a new book *proving* the key Biden emails that were censored are authentic. Not *one* outlet that spread the lie that these emails were “Russian disinformation” has acknowledged this fact. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2021

Consider the gravity of this corruption: NBC, CNN, @HuffPost, PBS, @TheIntercept, etc. spread the CIA lie that the Biden emails were “Russian disinformation.” When a new book comes out from a *mainstream reporter* proving they lied, they ignore it. Their business model is lies. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2021

If you point out that a journalist has published false information, they all say the same thing, and it’s valid: All humans err. The key measure of integrity is whether we admit those errors. Look at what they are doing in these cases: just *ignore* the evidence that they lied. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2021

