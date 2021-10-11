https://ijr.com/scalise-dodges-asked-whether-2020-election-stolen/

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) believes there were “irregularities” in the 2020 presidential election, but did not explicitly say it was “stolen” during an interview on Fox News.

On “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace asked Scalise, “Clearly there were irregularities in the last election, there are irregularities in all elections, but I want to ask you a specific question: Do you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump?”

“I’ve been very clear from the beginning if you look at a number of states they didn’t follow their state-passed laws that govern the election for president. That is what the United States Constitution says, they don’t say that the states determine what the rules are, they say the state legislatures determine the rules,” Scalise responded.

When Wallace noted that all the states certified their election results, the Louisiana Congressmen responded, “Right, but at the end of the day are we going to follow what the Constitution says or not? I hope we get back to what the Constitution says. But clearly, in a number of states, they didn’t follow those legislatively set rules.”

“So you think the election was stolen?” Wallace asked.

Scalise responded by repeating his statement that some states did not follow the laws passed by their legislatures.

Steve Scalise on Fox News Sunday repeatedly refuses to acknowledge that the 2020 election was not stolen from Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/EME1lBK1vA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2021

“There are people out there, there was a rally for President Trump yesterday, and a number of people said Joe Biden is not my president, Donald Trump is my president,” Wallace noted. “Last time I promise, do you think the election was stolen or not? I understand you think there were irregularities and things that need to be fixed. Do you think the election was stolen?”

Scalise responded, “It’s not just irregularities. It’s states that did not follow the laws set which the Constitution says they’re supposed to follow.”

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” through widespread fraud. However, several recounts and legal challenges did not alter the results of the election or find evidence of widespread fraud.



