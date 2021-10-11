https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/shaun-king-unveils-his-new-profile-pic-and-if-you-didnt-take-him-seriously-before-you-definitely-wont-take-him-seriously-now-photo/

All we can say about this is: “It’s about damn time, Shaun King!”

Look at that badass right there. A white guy smoking weed. In a black-and-white photo. So gritty and real!

So. Cool.

If by “worse,” you mean “even cooler,” then yeah.

Maybe he’s hoping that people will feel sorry for him for trying so hard and send him money.

