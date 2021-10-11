https://hannity.com/media-room/ted-cruz-flight-cancellations-bidens-illegal-vaccine-mandate-at-work/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ted-cruz-flight-cancellations-bidens-illegal-vaccine-mandate-at-work

From Fox News:

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took to Twitter late Sunday to speculate about Southwest Airlines’ decision to cancel more than 1,000 flights just days after its pilots’ union asked a court to block the company’s new COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

The airline has blamed the cancellations on “disruptive weather” and air traffic control issues. Some Twitter users were suspicious of the timing of the disruption, including the Texas Republican. “Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate at work!” Cruz tweeted. “Suddenly, we’re short on pilots & air traffic controllers.” The airline announced last week that—due to the new rules from the Biden administration—its workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and have until Dec. 8 to be fully vaccinated. Workers are allowed to seek medical or religious exemptions.

Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate at work! Suddenly, we’re short on pilots & air traffic controllers.#ThanksJoe https://t.co/wviOzLt7Iv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 10, 2021

Southwest said it has to mandate vaccines because of new rules from the Biden administration requiring companies with federal contracts to have vaccinated staffs. Southwest’s work for the government includes flying the military in emergencies and carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service.

Last week, rivals American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue told their staff they need to be vaccinated. United Airlines, in August, was the first major airline to do so and has since said that more than 97% of its workers have been vaccinated. United also said it would put staff who couldn’t get the shots due to medical or religious reasons on unpaid leave until COVID-19 rates go down. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association on Friday challenged the company’s mandate inside a Dallas federal court, claiming the policy “unlawfully imposes new conditions of employment and the new policy threatens termination of any pilot not fully vaccinated by December 8, 2021,” according to Bloomberg.

Read the full report at Fox News.

