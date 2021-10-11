Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday approved of children trick-or-treating this Halloween despite the ongoing pandemic.

Fauci assured parents on CNN’s State of the Union that outdoor trick-or-treating is a safe activity this year so long as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Just last year, the holiday activity was considered to be “high-risk” amid high coronavirus cases.

“You can get out there — you’re outdoors for the most part, at least, when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating — and enjoy it,” Fauci said. “I mean, this is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it.”

“Particularly if you’re vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated, again, think about that you’ll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community. So it’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated,” he continued. “But go out there and enjoy Halloween, as well as the other holidays that will be coming up.”

There is not an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine for children at this time, but Pfizer has asked the FDA for approval of its vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Fauci advised parents last year to be careful allowing their children to trick-or-treat, saying that it could be reasonably safe if they incorporate masks as part of their costumes and used Purell hand sanitizer after each house.