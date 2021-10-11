https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/10/11/the-sydney-australia-lockdown-ends-but-not-for-everyone-n421483

Today is a big day in Sydney, Australia, and one that the locals have been looking forward to with great anticipation. After more than 100 days, the city, along with most of the state of New South Wales, is seeing the latest lockdown mostly coming to an end, thanks to the state reaching a benchmark of 70% of the population (age 16 and over) being fully vaccinated. Many businesses were reopening, some as soon as midnight, including gyms, bars, and hair salons. And the residents have been promised when they reach 80%, they will once again be allowed to travel out of the country. That shouldn’t take long because of a recent push that saw them hit 90% of the people having received at least one dose.

Not everyone is celebrating, however. Even if they reach that 90% mark, fully ten percent of the people in New South Wales will still be unvaccinated. And as the government has been promising (or more correctly, “threatening”) for months, life will be very different for those people. And it’s not going to be pleasant. Nothing will change for those who refuse to comply, and there is no projected end date for when it might. (Associated Press)

Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on Monday for the first time in more than 100 days after Australia’s largest city achieved a vaccination benchmark. Sydney planned to reopen on the Monday after 70% of the New South Wales state population aged 16 and older were fully vaccinated. By Monday, 73.5% of the target population was fully vaccinated and more than 90% have received at least one dose.

Newly installed New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet warned everyone that “this is not a free-for-all.” He cautioned everyone to be on their best behavior and keep everyone safe, but for now the numbers are lower than previous models had suggested. With that in mind, he’s moving forward with easing the restrictions for the vaccinated, despite some in his government accusing him of ignoring health advice and moving too quickly. As you may recall, Perrottet was hastily moved into the top job after former Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigned abruptly following the launch of a corruption investigation, along with her Deputy and several senior party officials.

So let’s get back to that unfortunate ten percent in NSW who are either unwilling or unable to be vaccinated. What about them? As I said, nothing is going to change and the new Premier isn’t sounding as if he has any more sympathy for them than his predecessor. Life (or what passes for life there these days) will grind on as before.

The unvaccinated will not be welcome in any of the bars, restaurants, gyms, or hair salons. A recent negative COVID test won’t change that, nor will any number of face masks. They will still be restricted to their homes except for “essential travel” and a brief period outside to exercise each day. And while outside, they are not to approach any other people. Weddings and funerals are still off-limits.

If they choose to break the rules, we’ve already seen what will happen to them. The police will remain out in force and they haven’t been shy about deploying pepper spray or simply beating people down for the crime of being outdoors without permission. Police still regularly stop people on the streets in Sydney and aggressively interrogate them about their vaccination status and whether or not they know of any unvaccinated people who are out of their homes.

Once thought of as a nation of rugged individualists, Australia is barely recognizable now. The virus has sent their government into an authoritarian frenzy and the people have no rigid constitutional rights to oppose these assaults as Americans do. As we’ve pointed out here before, Australis has traditionally been joked about as a country peopled by folks who are the descendants of criminals and prisoners. The problem is that it’s being ruled by the descendants of jailors.

Let’s close with a quick walk down memory lane and a couple of videos of the Australian police enforcing the rules “for your safety.”

AUSTRALIA – Police start shooting at unarmed civilians at the Shrine of Remembrance. Remember this day.#COVID19Vic #COVID19 #NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/7EOhglZhbB — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) September 22, 2021

Thousands of police assemble on Melbourne streets, demanding identification, and questioning people about their vaccine status, and support of government COVID-tyranny measures. If they don’t answer ‘correctly’, they are arrested, handcuffed, and taken away ‘for processing’! pic.twitter.com/RYj2ASRFKd — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) September 24, 2021

For your health and safety pic.twitter.com/5bbAcAQelD — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 24, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

