BIDEN on ???: President Says Taliban ‘Going Through Sort of an Existential Crisis’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.20.21

President Biden continued to deflect criticism of his disastrous Afghanistan exit plan this week; telling ABC News the Taliban is currently “going through sort of an existential crisis.”

“No. I think – let me put it this way,” Biden said. “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do.”

“They also care about whether they have food to eat, whether they have an income that they can provide for their – that they can make any money and run an economy,” Biden said. “They care about whether or not they can hold together the society that they in fact say they care so much about,” he added.

EXCLUSIVE: Asked about July comment that a Taliban takeover was “highly unlikely,” Pres. @JoeBiden tells @GStephanopoulos, “there was no consensus” in the intelligence. “They said it was more likely to be by the end of the year.” https://t.co/NmBEmVRw8M pic.twitter.com/LSXSC51ox8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 19, 2021

“As many as 15,000 American citizens may remain inside Afghanistan, struggling to get out, days after the Asian nation fell to control of Taliban terrorists, President Biden said Wednesday,” reports Fox News.

“Also looking to flee are tens of thousands of Afghan citizens who fought alongside or aided U.S. troops over the past two decades – and now fear retribution from the terrorist organization now wielding power in the country, The Associated Press reported,” adds Fox.

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden tells @GStephanopoulos that U.S. troops will stay until all Americans are out of Afghanistan, even if past Aug 31 deadline. https://t.co/iEDJSzuSLI pic.twitter.com/JHTAWCWAPO — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2021

U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also denied earlier reports that the US Intelligence Community had warned the Taliban could seize control faster than Americans could be removed from the region.

“There was nothing that I, or anybody else, saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days,” Milley told reporters at a news briefing in Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.