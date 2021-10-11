https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/11/nobel-prize-in-economics-awarded-to-david-card-joshua-d-angrist-and-guido-w-imbens.html
- Card was recognized for his contributions to labor economics, while Angrist and Imbens won the award for their contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.
- The award — the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — comes with a 10 million Swedish krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.
Economists David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens have been awarded the Nobel Prize in economics.
Card was recognized for his contributions to labor economics, while Angrist and Imbens won the award for their contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.
The award — the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — comes with a 10 million Swedish krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.
Card, 65, is a professor of economics at the University of Berkeley, California. Angrist, 61, is Ford professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Imbens, 58, is a professor of economics at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
The Nobel committee said in a statement that the three laureates had “provided us with new insights about the labour market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments.”
Their approach had been used in other fields and had “revolutionized empirical research,” the committee added.
Natural experiments
The laureates’ research had helped find the cause and effect behind certain big social questions, the committee said.
They did so using “natural experiments,” which looked at how “chance events or policy changes result in groups of people being treated differently, in a way that resembles clinical trials in medicine,” the committee explained.
Card had used natural experiments to analyze the effects of minimum wages, immigration and education on the labor market.
His research from the early 1990s has shown, for example, that increasing the minimum wage does “not necessarily lead to fewer jobs.”
Meanwhile, Angrist and Imbens had made it easier to interpret the data from these natural experiments, through their methodological contributions.
Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee, said the laureates had shown that natural experiments are a “rich source of knowledge.”
“Their research has substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions, which has been of great benefit to society,” Fredriksson added.
Last year, Stanford University economists Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson were awarded the prize for their “improvements to auction theory and invention of new auction formats.”
The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded 53 times to 89 Laureates between 1969 and 2021.