Just when you think California can’t get any weirder, boom, it does.

“California has become the first state to require large retailers to have gender-neutral sections for products like toys and toothbrushes — a law pushed by LGBT advocates who say that pink and blue marketing reinforces gender stereotypes and is harmful to children,” The New York Post reported.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the new law on Saturday, which orders large stores to set aside a gender-neutral section to display “a reasonable selection” of items “regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.”

The bill was authored by Evan Low, a Democrat state assemblyman, who said he was “incredibly grateful” the governor signed the bill this year.

Low said he was inspired by the 10-year-old girl daughter of one of his staffers, who “asked her mom why certain items in the store were ‘off limits’ to her because she was a girl,” the Associated Press reported.

“We need to stop stigmatizing what’s acceptable for certain genders and just let kids be kids,” Low said. “My hope is this bill encourages more businesses across California and the U.S. to avoid reinforcing harmful and outdated stereotypes.”

While California is the first state to require a gender-neutral section, some large department stores have already changed how they display their products, the AP reported. “Target Corp., with 1,915 stores across the United States, announced in 2015 it would stop using some gender-based signs in its stores,” the wire service wrote.

