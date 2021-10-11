https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/11/train-wreck-of-an-interview-ben-cohen-of-ben-jerrys-fielded-a-follow-up-question-about-boycotts-then-it-got-awkward/

Earlier this year, Ben & Jerry’s announced that they would no longer be selling their ice cream in “the occupied Palestinian territory.”

During a recent interview with Ben & Jerry’s co-founders, Ben Cohen was asked about the company’s boycott. However, hang around long enough for the follow-up question when it got a bit awkward:

That certainly got awkward fast:

There’s got to be a more honest answer than “I don’t know.” What could it be?

Excellent idea.

