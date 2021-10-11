https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/weird-right-politicos-blake-hounshell-finds-it-notable-that-some-dems-blame-joe-biden-not-republicans-or-anti-vaxxers-for-us-stagnation/

In a new Politico piece this morning, Christopher Cadelago and Laura Barrón-López discuss Joe Biden’s ongoing struggle to get out of this “coronavirus malaise” he’s in:

ATLANTA — In a focus group last week, Pennsylvania Democrats one after another articulated the issue vexing top White House aides, party operatives in Virginia and voters in Georgia: Why isn’t President Joe Biden’s diminished job rating rebounding?

All nine participants from Tuesday’s session gave Biden C- grades or lower. And their answers circled back to a similar point: The pandemic and the many ways it continues to hinder normal life is souring their views of Biden.

Politico Washington and politics managing editor — and soon-to-be New York Times On Politics editor — Blake Hounshell shared the piece, but not before summing it up like so:

Can you believe those Democrats are blaming Joe Biden, the President of the United States, for our country’s failure to return to normal in 2021? Can you believe they’re not blaming Republicans and anti-vaxxers? Or our country itself?

Crazy, right?

Joe Biden was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, if you really think about it.

We all heard him. Multiple times.

Was he just speaking metaphorically or something, Blake?

He also promised to cure cancer, so don’t forget about that!

Don’t you hate it when that happens?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...