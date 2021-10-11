https://principia-scientific.com/why-you-should-refuse-your-employers-regular-pcr-nasal-swabs/

Written by John O’Sullivan

At Principia Scientific International (PSI) we get many emails from workers coerced into have regular COVID PCR tests by employers or lose their jobs. In this article we explain why the nasal swab tests may be as dangerous as the unproven experimental jabs.

Did you know that there are toxic ingredients, not only in those jabs, but also on the tips of those swabs they insert up your nose?

PSI has been at pains over the last 18 months to explain about the dangers posed by the experimental ‘vaccines’ – but too little is being said about the risks from repeated swab testing. Is that, in itself a danger?

Well, yes, if these nasal swabs contain ethylene oxide and they breach the blood/brain barrier if incorrectly applied.

To illustrate the concerns, below is one such email we received:

“Hello, I am an airline pilot based in Hong Kong and subject to continuous PCR testing via invasive nasal swabs. To give you an idea, in the last 45 days I was subjected to 20 tests! Over the last year I would estimate having done 160 to 200 of these tests. Whilst I’m no scientist nor doctor I suspect “sticking things inside you continuously” can’t be a good idea! Your professional opinion on this would be very much appreciated.”

To help answer such concerns, we have put together the information below. But please do your own research and never take anyone’s word – double check yourself.

First, let us begin by making it clear that – despite the assurances from jab peddlers – there has NEVER before been an approved coronavirus vaccine brought to market.

In each and every past instance, every vaccine company who tried to create a coronavirus vaccine failed in the laboratory testing phase because all the guinea pigs suffered severe adverse events and died.

What the big corporate drug companies presented to us as a new solution during the COVID19 pandemic is gene therapy rather than a traditional vaccine (serum)using modified ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Genetically modified RNA is termed mRNA.

What does mRNA do? According to the pharmaceutical developers, mRNA is intended to produce instructions to our immune system to make proteins to treat or prevent disease. But let us make is clear that mRNA and RNA are not the same. (These are all verifiable with a simple Google search)

Let’s look at some of the basic Science Facts on testing:

A nasal swab test is a PCR test PCR tests are for rapid DNA replication Coronavirus does not contain DNA, only RNA A PCR test cannot replicate RNA and therefore cannot detect coronaviruses

So, what are they really testing and what are people testing positive for?

In our view, there NO SCIENTIFIC basis to use a nasal PCR swab to test for COVID19.

A sane, reasonable person would see that we have been lied to and mislead about the test and should also ask: what else have they lied about?

On April 12, 2021 we reported that:

“The Académie nationale de médecine, an independent but official learned society in France, published a statement on Thursday warning that nasopharyngeal swabs used for PCR tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus “are not without risks” …” a growing amount of data show that “complications” can and do occur, some of them “serious.” “

Crucially, the academy reported that:

“it can also become dangerous when the swab goes too deep and is orientated in the wrong direction.”

As we stated at the top of this article, PCR tests remain the so-called gold standard of COVID-19 testing, even though the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that they should mostly be considered as an “aid for diagnosis” and that their results should be carefully interpreted according to manufacturers’ guidance and accompanied by clinical observations, among others.

Clearly, if these tests are repeated week after week, as our pilot-friend reported to us, then the risks grow exponentially, especially when normal medical protocols suggest that any such tests should be performed only on those who show symptoms.

Our concern is the risk of breaching the blood brain barrier. This is because the nasopharyngeal swab is done with a long, thin cotton swab introduced high up into the nasal cavity, often successively via both nostrils, and rotated quickly each time in order to collect a sample of cells and mucus to analyze for the Wuhan virus using the highly controversial PCR test, or to be used in view of an antigenic test.

Our article ‘Nasal COVID Swabs With Nanoparticles Cause Brain Damage!’ (February 17, 2021) revealed that PCR swabs may be contaminated with dangerous nanoparticles. I cited a study from Trinity College, Dublin which affirms that nanoparticles alter DNA and cause brain damage.

In the article it was re-affirmed that nasal swabbing offers no extra value in COVID19 virus testing.

“Key cause of concern is that the intrusive long swabs make contact with the delicate cellular barrier at the top of the nasal passage in close proximity to the brain. This is precisely the site which may be compromised by metal nanoparticles referred to in the Dublin study. When these nanoparticles enter the brain their cellular messengers are released and may cause damage to the DNA of developing brain cells. We first drew wider attention to the possible insidious purpose to these nasal swabs -a completely unnecessary procedure when every law enforcement authority and doctor knows oral swabs are perfectly efficient at taking usable DNA samples- with our December article.”

In another of our articles ‘Video: Covid 19 Nasal Swabbing EXPOSED’ ( April 01, 2021) we showed a video of young British mother making the shocking discovery that PCR test nasal swabs contain a dangerous chemical known to cause cancers.

Shockingly, our governments are unconcerned that deadly ethylene oxide, used primarily to produce antifreeze, pesticide and as a sterilizing agent, is a key component in the COVID19 nasal swabs widely used on our children.

Health care workers often jokingly describe nasopharyngeal swabs – the extra-long Q-tips used for many coronavirus tests – ‘brain-scraping’ implements, as we reported in our article ‘Stop Using These Dangerous ‘Brain Scraping’ COVID Nasal Swabs!’ ( February 18, 2021).

How much worse is it that the ‘brain scraping’ is being done with a fibrous tipped swab laced with a known carcinogenic?

There simply is no technical justification to put a swab up anyone’s nose because there are plentiful saliva, gargle and breath tests which are much less invasive, let alone deliberately insert deadly poison so close to the human brain.

We urge readers to refuse the have the nasal swab and insist that some other kinds of sampling be used, with the caveat that no PCR test should ever be used to determine a diagnosis of anyone who is asymptomatic of disease. This is especially so because the inventor of the test, Dr Kary Mullis, said; “Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test.”

So, why do they do it?

As with the constant fear porn, then mass masking and social distance, the whole point of the nose swab is for mindless obedience, as it violates our bodies. The nose swab is a demonstration of power, the power of a psychopathic elite to control our bodies – to dominate and violate us – both psychologically and physically.

Remember: The most effective treatments are logic, common sense and reason.

About John O’Sullivan John is CEO and co-founder (with Dr Tim Ball) of Principia Scientific International (PSI). John is a seasoned science writer and legal analyst who assisted Dr Ball in defeating world leading climate expert, Michael ‘hockey stick’ Mann in the ‘science trial of the century‘. O’Sullivan is credited as the visionary who formed the original ‘Slayers’ group of scientists in 2010 who then collaborated in creating the world’s first full-volume debunk of the greenhouse gas theory plus their new follow-up book.

