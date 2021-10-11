https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/11/yikes-latest-real-clear-politics-polling-average-shows-bidens-presidency-sinking-faster-and-faster/

White House press secretary has stated in the past that President Biden and his agenda are “incredibly popular” (and any bad polling is to be blamed on Covid-19 and the unvaccinated).

A glance at the Real Clear Politics polling averages shows that it really depends on what your definition of “incredibly popular” is:

Translation: There’s a lot of “Let’s go Brandon” happening out there!

We know that this administration will assign blame, and none of it will be their fault.

How low can it go?

