So you have this Bible in your house, but who’s gonna read it? Not you, because you are a lazy, insolent heathen. We get it- you don’t have enough time. Those 3-hour Joe Rogan podcasts won’t listen to themselves. To keep your Bible from going to waste, here are 8 other great uses for it:

#1) Coffeeshop Instagram photoshoot accessory: Take some artistic photos of your huge leather-bound Bible next to your morning coffee, add a sepia filter, and BOOM. Instant spirituality!

#2) Carry it with you on airplanes so people won’t try to talk to you: Works like a charm.

#3) Leave it around the house in strategic places so your inconsiderate spouse can read it and maybe learn a few things: You may not need to read the Bible, but your spouse sure as heck does.

#4) Use the maps in the back to plan your invasion of Canaan: It’s worth considering. Apparently, they have milk and honey.

#5) Gravity tester: Ever suddenly get worried gravity stopped working? Just hold up your Bible, let go, and make sure it falls to the ground. If it doesn’t… uh oh. Something’s wrong!

#6) Discipline your cat: If your cat is acting up and scratching things, then make him read the Bible. Cats hate reading.

#7) Hold it up for photo-op after clearing out protesters with tear gas: This is an EPIC power move.

#8) Fight off vampires: Are vampires trying to get into your house? Drop the Bible on their heads… but only if gravity is working.

