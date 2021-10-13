https://therightscoop.com/awesome-adam-carolla-launching-new-comedy-show-on-the-daily-wire-and-jay-leno-is-his-first-guest/

Ben Shapiro and the Daily Wire is really trying to put a video service together that appeals to a wide audience and their latest launch is with Adam Carolla:

POST MILLENIUM – The Daily Wire made a stunning announcement on Tuesday night at their Backstage Live event in Nashville, TN. Adam Carolla will launching a new comedy show with The Daily Wire platform and Jay Leno is to be his first guest.

The Daily Wire has been making a fresh foray into the culture landscape, and their latest spate of offerings, including Carolla’s new comedy show, reflects their desire to be a major player in that cultural space. The Daily Wire, co-founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment.

The outlet features The Michael Knowles Show, The Matt Walsh Show, Candace and Daily Wire Backstage, as well as The Ben Shapiro Show, one of the largest podcasts in the country.

Carolla said at the announcement, “…we’re going to call it a ‘truth gallery’ because I tend to get fired up on stage by my comedian friends… I go out and do my 10 minutes of stand up at the start… we’ll do a quick interview of Jay or whoever the guest is.”

The comedian and podcaster added, “And at some point, we’ll pull balls out of the hopper. Now before the show, everyone writes one word down on a ball, just a single word on a ball, it’ll go into a hopper and a be like lotto. And the guest will pull the ball, read the word, and I’ll do an improvised stand up set on that one word with an assist (from the guest).”

Carolla hosts The Adam Carolla Show, which set the record as the “most downloaded podcast” as judged by Guinness World Records in 2011.