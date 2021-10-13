https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-supporting-candidate-seattle-city-attorney-bankrupt

An Antifa supporting candidate for Seattle City Attorney, campaigning to oversee the office’s $35 million budget, declared bankruptcy, has a massive amount of debt, and lives in subsidized housing.

Nicole Thomas Kennedy, who has campaigned on cutting the City Attorney’s criminal division and an end to prosecuting misdemeanors, has a massive amount of debt. According to her 2019 bankruptcy petition there is approximately $465,000 of debt, which is mostly student loans.

There are also 13 collection agencies chasing those debts. She also had a series of parking tickets, which showed they were discharged for the bankruptcy.

Thomas-Kennedy’s apartment building, which is subsidized by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is located on a prominent corner of the Seattle University’s business district. According to the building’s website, it is limited to people who earn 60 percent of the of Area Median Income (AMI), which is approximately $62,000 for a family of 3 such as Thomas-Kennedy’s. Rent in the building is $1,233 for a two-bedroom apartment, as of 2019.

From that location, she regularly tweeted about the Seattle Police Department’s activities in the area during the Antifa and BLM riots in 2020.

The police and prison abolitionist and riot advocate previously looked for land to create staging grounds for Antifa rioters.

According to public records, while working as a Public Defense Attorney for King County in 2020, Thomas-Kennedy had a reported earning $47.65 per hour, which is over $97,000 per year at a full-time rate. This before factoring in her husband’s income from his private practice.

It appears as if she has lived in that location for the better part of five years. The bankruptcy was filed in 2019. She quit her job in July of 2020, seemingly to make a lot less money. From the bankruptcy documents, Thomas-Kennedy may have known her income was too high to remain in subsidized housing and referenced possibly having to move out of the “rent controlled” building. That may have been another reason she quit her well-paying job.

According to her website, Thomas-Kennedy left the public defender’s office to take on “pro bono activist defense work, part-time public defender contract cases, and volunteer with the National Lawyers Guild” during the riots in 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd led by Antifa and BLM, presumably to advocate for the rioters.

Thomas-Kennedy, hired Prism Washington‘s services as campaign consultants and to collect Democracy Vouchers. Prism was also the firm behind voucher collection for Andrew Grant Houston, a candidate for Seattle Mayor and former City Council staffer who managed to get more people to give him money through the Democracy Voucher Program than to actually vote for him, which raised red flags. Houston, who did not advance from the primary, was able to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds through the program.

Houston’s campaign gathered more vouchers by far than any other campaign, almost 14,000 vouchers worth $346,325, coming in behind Gonzalez in vouchers though he only managed to finish in sixth place in the contest.

At the time his campaign concluded, Houston was in the process of paying off $60,000 in student loan debt. He owed over $28,000 in back rent on his $1,695/month Capitol Hill apartment. This after he had stopped paying rent at the start of the pandemic, despite still being employed as a staff member of Council Member Teresa Mosqueda. Houston told The Center Square, “I don’t think I would be running if the Democracy Voucher program didn’t exist.”

Thomas- Kennedy has so far collected $298,075, of which $113,085.61 went to Prism.

There are also inconsistencies with Thomas-Kennedy’s filings to run for office. Her state PDC financial affairs disclosure lists between $300,000-$400,000 in student loan debt, but a similar disclosure to the city of Seattle lists $0. Additionally, her candidate financial disclosure said she made between 0-$30k after May 20, 2020, which is not consistent with the Open Payroll documents.

If Thomas Kennedy wins the contest to become Seattle’s City Attorney she would be responsible for a more than $35 million budget for the City Attorney’s office.

Thomas-Kennedy in other deleted tweets called for the overthrow of capitalism and advocated for communism while discussing her hatred for America.

