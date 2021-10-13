https://www.theepochtimes.com/are-28500-us-troops-enough-to-stop-north-korea-invading-south-korea-north-koreas-latest-missile-launch_4047847.html

Are 28,500 US Troops Enough to Stop North Korea Invading South Korea?; North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch

Veteran Middle East and Asia correspondent Donald Kirk says the “Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act,” recently proposed to Congress, could represent anything but peace for South Korea.

North Korea would only agree to officially ending the Korean War on condition of the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea, he says.

Even with 28,500 U.S. troops currently stationed in South Korea, it’s unclear “whether or not we would really stick up for South Korea in a crunch,” he adds.

Who is the behind-the-scenes player heavily influencing North Korea’s readiness to go to war?

Donald Kirk has written extensively on conflict and crisis in the Middle East and Asia. His latest book, “Korea Betrayed: Kim Dae Jung and Sunshine,” looks at the cost of the failed drive for reconciliation with North Korea.

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EpochTV

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/epochtv

Gab: https://gab.com/EpochTV

Telegram: https://t.me/EpochTV

Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/EpochTV