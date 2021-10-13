https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/least-5-dead-bow-arrow-rampage-norway-assailant-arrested-terror-probe-launched/

At least 5 people are dead and at least two more are injured after a man went on a bow and arrow rampage in Kongsberg, Norway Wednesday evening.

The unnamed assailant was arrested and a terror probe has been launched.

According to reports, a man began firing arrows into a Co-Op Supermarket in a small mining town about 80 miles from the capital Oslo.

Police arrested the man 30 minutes after he began shooting arrows at people.

Express UK reported:

A TERROR probe has been launched after at least five people were killed when a man went on a rampage with a bow and arrow in Norway today. The unnamed suspect reportedly began firing the weapon into a Co-Op supermarket in the small mining town of Kongsberg – about 80 miles from the capital Oslo. He was later detained by police – who said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack. This evening, police chief Oeyvind Aas confirmed that they could not rule out terrorism as a motivation for the attack – which happened over a “wide area”. He also confirmed that no Co-Op employees were injured in the attack. The top cop also revealed that the suspect was arrested after a “confrontation” with police officers – but said that none of his officers were injured.

Norway:Several killed in Kongsberg bow and arrow attack: Police were seen patrolling the streets of Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday night, after at least four people were killed and several others were injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow.Local police Chief Oeyvind Aas said pic.twitter.com/sHHHG8i4HC — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) October 13, 2021

