https://thelibertydaily.com/australias-northern-territory-announces-strictest-vaxx-mandate-in-the-world/

Australia has already established itself as the most draconian western nation when it comes to Covid “vaccine” requirements and unreasonable lockdowns. Now, Northern Territory has announced the worst mandates to date that will require pretty much anyone who comes in contact with others to be vaccinated within a month or face a $5000 fine.

It isn’t just healthcare workers, teachers, or members of the military who will be affected. Bank tellers, store clerks, and anyone who is face-to-face with anyone else as part of their job requirements must be vaccinated, leave their job, or get fined. Aussies have one month to comply; if they don’t have their first jab by November 13, the fines start getting handed out the next day.

Michael Gunner, Northern Territory Chief Minister, said today, “If your job includes interacting with members of the public, then you need to get the jab.”

NEW – Australia’s Northern Territory imposes the strictest vaccine mandate in the world. Those who don’t comply by Nov. 13 will be fined $5,000.pic.twitter.com/uAKCKIkUei — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 13, 2021

This is insanity, and it’s just starting in Australia’s Northern Territory. There is no reason to believe this type of medical tyranny will not spread across the western world from Europe to the United States. All scientific understanding of Covid-19, the vaccines, natural immunity, and viral spread have been tossed out the window, replaced by an unquenchable thirst for totalitarianism in an effort to usher in The Great Reset.

Buckle up, folks. Pray for those affected now and those who will be affected in the near future, namely us. The insanity of Pandemic Panic Theater is accelerating and heading towards our front doors. The time to act is now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

