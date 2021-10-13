https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/biden-effect-us-government-expects-households-see-heating-bills-jump-much-54-winter/

Getty Images

It will cost Americans a lot more money to keep their homes heated this winter thanks to Joe Biden.

Inflation was up 5.4% year over year in September – the highest rate in 13 years!

Prices rose 0.4% in Sept, up from 0.3% in August.

Gas, food, and goods continue to be key drivers of inflation.

Gas is up 25% under Joe Biden — the poor and middle class hurt the most.

The US government is expecting households to see their heating bills jump as experts forecast this winter to be colder than last winter.

The Associated Press reported:

With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, which account for only 5% of U.S. households, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. That could make this winter’s heating bills the highest for them since the winter of 2008-2009. The second-most typical heating source for homes is electricity, making up 41% of the country, and those households could see a more modest 6% increase to $1,268. Homes using heating oil, which make up 4% of the country, could see a 43% increase — more than $500 — to $1,734.

