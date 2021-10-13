https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/13/biden-points-out-roads-are-less-congested-at-night-and-adjusts-accordingly-so-the-supply-chain-will-move-faster-now/

President Biden’s address about the supply chain crisis today culminated in realizations such as this:

Captain Obvious was unavailable for comment.

It was a total mystery until Biden let the world know.

Not that the Democrats will want anybody to recognize the example that’s accidentally being put on display here.

And where’s Pete Buttigieg?

You know it’s bad when the White House thought it was better for Biden to speak with Buttigieg nowhere in sight. Though Buttigieg is heading up some serious roundtable discussions.

