A brave student explained to the Fulton County school board yesterday how their mask mandate is ruining schools and making life hell for students:

Epic takedown of the #MaskMandate at @FultonCoSchools – this student lets the entire school board know how #masks are ruining school pic.twitter.com/88hb4DNxI6 — Philip Holloway ⚖️ ✈️ 😁 (@PhilHollowayEsq) October 12, 2021





She begins by noting how the mask mandate has created a hostile environment in the school, where teachers and administrations have become mask bullies, constantly harassing and punishing students for either not wearing their masks or wearing them below their noses. She says some of the same teachers bullying students this way also wear their masks below their noses.

She also notes that students were told that the masks would be temporary and that there would be weekly updates as to whether masks would be optional the next week, but the weekly updates stopped at week two and it’s now week nine and the mask mandate is still being enforced.

The student says they’ve all attended or seen packed college and high school football stadiums with no masks over the past 8 weeks and there’s been no outbreaks. She also notes that there’s been a consistent downward trend of cases in Fulton County schools and begs the school board to lift the mask mandate.

