Democrat President Joe Biden paused his prepared remarks on Wednesday to apologize to a member of the audience for butchering of pronunciation of their name, even though the name appeared to be right in front of him on the teleprompter.

“I’m joined by the executive director of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Gene Suroka, and uh, and Mariorrr, Mario Cordono,” Biden said, tightly closing his eyes in what appeared to be an attempt to force himself to remember the name and pronounce it correctly.

“Um, I mis- I apologize,” Biden said, turning to the audience. “Mario, um, that uh, and the president international longshoreman’s union Willie Adams.”

Biden off to an inspiring start pic.twitter.com/p4vztRe0p7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021

Biden made headlines last week for fleeing from reporters asking questions about his regime’s poor September job report. Biden exited via a sound stage made to look like the interior of the White House for television viewers:

Joe Biden scurried away from reporters earlier today after defending the disappointing September jobs report. When reporters panned their cameras to follow Biden’s rapid departure, cameras revealed he was speaking at yet another White House set made to look good on television. “Today we received more evidence of the progress we’re making,” said Biden of the jobs report, which seemed to show the opposite of his claims. In reality the report revealed that just under 200,000 jobs were added to the economy in September, well under the prediction of 500,000 or more. Labor participation rates are also still much lower than they were just prior to the beginning of the pandemic, under the Trump administration.

