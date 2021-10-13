https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/life-long-democrat-is-giving-up-on-biden/
About The Author
Related Posts
Huge miss on August jobs report…
September 3, 2021
Florida landlord with 1200 apartments imposes Vaccine Mandate… Despite it being illegal…
September 17, 2021
Biden threatens legal action against Abbott and DeSantis…
August 19, 2021
Fauci walks back comments on ‘cancelling Christmas’…
October 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy