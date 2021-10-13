https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/california-gov-gavin-newsom-signs-law-banning-sale-of-new-gas-powered-lawn-mowers-as-early-as-2024/

We checked our archives, and it was back in 2019 when the movement against lawn mowers and other lawn care appliances caught momentum. The New York Times did a piece researching the history of lawns:

Well-manicured lawns have long been a symbol of the “American dream.” But maintaining them can contribute to climate change. So, why even have lawns? We traced their history. https://t.co/EDtxsEtZk2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 9, 2019

Two years later, we’re seeing that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law banning the sale of new gasoline-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, weed trimmers, and chain saws as early as 2024.

California will outlaw the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers and chain saws as early as 2024 under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.https://t.co/o71W1YR3Ch pic.twitter.com/ly6ASnExjF — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2021

The law requires all newly sold small-motor equipment primarily used for landscaping to be zero-emission — essentially to be battery-operated or plug-in — by that target date or as soon as the California Air Resources Board determined it is feasible.https://t.co/o71W1YR3Ch — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2021

Machinery with so-called small off-road engines also includes chain saws, weed trimmers and golf carts, all of which create as much smog-causing pollution in California as light-duty passenger cars, proponents of the law said.https://t.co/o71W1YR3Ch pic.twitter.com/ydlz6YpBf1 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2021

The state has set aside $30M to help landscapers & gardeners make the transition from gas-powered equipment to zero-emission equipment. An industry representative said that’s inadequate for the estimated 50,000 small businesses that will be affected.https://t.co/o71W1YR3Ch — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2021

Andrew Bray, VP of government relations for the National Assn. of Landscape Professionals, said the zero-emission commercial-grade equipment landscapers use is prohibitively expensive and less efficient than the existing gas-powered equipment.https://t.co/o71W1YR3Ch pic.twitter.com/9aqMSf00Cb — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2021

The legislation was opposed by Republican lawmakers, as well as some Democrats, who expressed concern about residents in rural areas — especially when it comes to the state requirement that portable generators be zero-emission.https://t.co/o71W1YR3Ch — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2021

The new law applies to any engine that produces less than 25 gross horsepower, including lawn mowers, weed trimmers, chain saws, golf carts, specialty vehicles, generators and pumps. Read more from @​​philwillon at https://t.co/o71W1YR3Ch — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2021

Our meddling government — whether local, state or federal —knows no bounds. — card1986 (@Card1Graham) October 11, 2021

Great. That will save the world — joe corbett (@joeCorbs) October 12, 2021

The real question is whether there will be electricity available once they do… — ChazRoman (@ChazRaRoman) October 11, 2021

So go electric, unless there’s a rolling blackout. In which case you can’t mow or trim that day. Awesome! — RUSSΞLL ΞNVY (@enqueue_russ) October 12, 2021

Should work really great with California’s power shortages and outages especially in summer time — scott mc (@theguardians75) October 12, 2021

Add em all up, how much more draw can the electric grid take? Cart is in front of the horse. — Steve Froehlich🦇 (@red_pana) October 11, 2021

Should be funny to watch when the power grids go down when the law goes into effect, especially during wildfire season. — Danny (@TitaniumRhythm) October 11, 2021

Brilliant. The state with the worst power grid in the country is increasing reliance on that grid to supply power for thousands of small business owners. And when the grid fails and the rolling blackouts increase in frequency they will say “why is this happening?” — DGSoCal (@socalgribb) October 13, 2021

It also bans gas powered generators that many use to survive the frequent power outages. — Peter Antonell (@PeterAntonell) October 13, 2021

It’s like he wants things to just sit around and catch fire. — benni lava (@_lookwhaticando) October 11, 2021

good luck controlling forest fires with battery packs — Kevin Kearns (@Kevin_Kearns_) October 11, 2021

Don’t send California any wildfire or natural disaster clean up crews with gas powered chain saws. Should be able to find a plug in during those times. — Jeremy Gardner (@Jeremy_TGIF) October 13, 2021

So I presume the gov’t will get an exception or are fire crews going to have to use electrical chainsaws on fire lines. Wait fire don’t burn anything while we recharge our gear back at the station. — Kalani Storey (@KalaniStorey) October 13, 2021

I guess we will find out which will leave a worse carbon footprint: gasoline emissions from lawn mowers or the millions of lithium batteries — Kyle Smith (@thatkylesmith) October 11, 2021

Google “Lithium battery pollution.” — J.P. Scott (@TheJPScott) October 13, 2021

He’s assuming that by 2024 there will be anyone left in California that can afford to buy a home with an actual lawn. — Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) October 11, 2021

Trying to check your mail in California by 2025… #CaliforniaLove pic.twitter.com/yFYPNSfNfD — Who Is Derek Andre (@derekandre1024) October 12, 2021

Does California really think $30 million is going to help all of California’s landscapers make the transition to all-electric equipment … electric equipment that will have to run for eight to twelve hours a day on batteries?

Related:

The gas stove could be next to go in the fight against climate change https://t.co/NU20ioFz7s — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 14, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

