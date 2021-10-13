https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/california-gov-gavin-newsom-signs-law-banning-sale-of-new-gas-powered-lawn-mowers-as-early-as-2024/

We checked our archives, and it was back in 2019 when the movement against lawn mowers and other lawn care appliances caught momentum. The New York Times did a piece researching the history of lawns:

Two years later, we’re seeing that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law banning the sale of new gasoline-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, weed trimmers, and chain saws as early as 2024.

Does California really think $30 million is going to help all of California’s landscapers make the transition to all-electric equipment … electric equipment that will have to run for eight to twelve hours a day on batteries?

