https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/environment/576582-california-wildfire-swells-in-size-jumps-four

California’s Alisal Fire has continued to swell in size after jumping a four-lane highway late Monday.

The Alisal Fire ignited from an undetermined origin Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir, with critical access to dry fuels and high winds propelling the fire.

The blaze jumped Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach.

“The fire is burning in dense chaparral and grass and is being pushed by strong winds growing at a rapid rate of speed,” InciWeb reports. “Fire behavior is extreme with wind driven runs, uphill runs and backing. Significant fire activity continues with critically low fuel moisture and wind driven fire runs.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The fire has continued to rage, leading to evacuation orders Tuesday in Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon and between El Capitan Beach State Park and West Camino Cielo.

In preparation for continuing evacuations, Santa Barbara County Animal Services was tapped to assist residents with animal evacuations.

The Alisal Fire has burned 13,400 acres and is only at 5 percent containment.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

WOMAN FINDS GIANT 4-CARAT DIAMOND AT US STATE PARK — AND GETS TO KEEP IT

RARE CANINE THAT LOOKS LIKE A LION IS THE MOST EXPENSIVE DOG IN THE WORLD

SHAKIRA ATTACKED BY WILD BOARS, WHICH ARE NOW RAMPAGING IN SEVERAL EUROPEAN CITIES

EXTREMELY RARE ORANGE LOBSTER SAVED FROM GROCERY STORE

NASA REPORTS MULTIPLE FIREBALLS HURTLING THROUGH THE SKY OVER US

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

