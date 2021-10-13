https://www.oann.com/cnh-industrial-to-temporarily-shut-several-plants-in-europe-on-supply-disruptions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cnh-industrial-to-temporarily-shut-several-plants-in-europe-on-supply-disruptions



FILE PHOTO: Flags with CNH Industrial logo are pictured outside CNH Industrial building in Turin, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Massimo Pinca/File Photo

October 13, 2021

(Reuters) – Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial NV said on Wednesday it will temporarily shut several of its European agricultural, commercial vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facilities due to the disruptions of procurement of components, including semiconductors.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains plans to shut the concerned plants for eight working days this month, it said in a statement, adding that it is constantly reviewing its production schedules.

Automakers around the world are grappling with the shortage of semiconductor chips amid a post-pandemic rise in demand, forcing several companies to reduce the pace of production in recent months.

Besides, some carmakers have warned the chip crisis will drag on into 2022 with earlier industry hopes of a quick resolution long since dashed.

