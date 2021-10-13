http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/b9IC-RLbGuQ/

CNN is sounding the warning on a “surge” in airline passengers with guns in their bags at TSA checkpoints in airports.

CNN notes that “transportation security officers confiscated a gun from about 10 passengers in every 1 million” during 2020, but are now “finding 11 armed passengers in every 1 million.” That is a jump of one passenger per million.

They point out that over 80 percent of the guns found at TSA were loaded.

TSA administrator David Pekoske told CNN, “I think more people are carrying weapons, just generally across the country, and then whatever is happening across the country we see reflected in our checkpoints.”

Pekoske added, “As a passenger, I don’t want another passenger flying with me with a gun in their possession.”

USA Today reports the top three airports for passengers with guns at TSA checkpoints were the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a TPUSA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

