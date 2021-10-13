https://thehill.com/homenews/media/576588-couric-says-she-edited-ginsburg-interview-to-protect-justice-from-criticism

Veteran journalist Katie Couric reveals in her new book she omitted portions of a quote from former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Schumer shortens the debt ceiling deadline Fate of abortion access looms over new Supreme Court term Thousands take to the streets in Washington, Texas to protest restrictive abortion laws MORE in an attempt to “protect” the late justice from criticism of controversial remarks.

In her book, titled “Going There,” Couric reportedly writes she was “conflicted” after Ginsburg, during a 2016 interview, had criticized Colin Kaepernick and other athletes who protested racial injustice that year, because, Couric wrote, she was a “big RBG fan.”

In the version of the interview that was eventually published, Ginsburg referred to the protests during anthems before football games as “dumb and disrespectful.”

In her book, Couric wrote that Ginsburg also said the protests showed “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life,” according to DailyMail.com.

“Which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from … as they became older they realize that this was youthful folly,” Couric quoted Ginsburg as saying. “And that’s why education is important.”

Couric reportedly writes that she “lost a lot of sleep” over the decision to edit Ginsburg’s comments but felt it was necessary to “protect” the liberal justice and cultural icon.

Ginsburg, a Clinton appointee, died in September of 2020 and was later replaced by Justice Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettWhy Latinos need Supreme Court reform The Supreme Court isn’t political — and reversing Roe v. Wade wouldn’t make it so The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Schumer shortens the debt ceiling deadline MORE, an appointee of former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse votes to raise debt ceiling Georgia reporter says state will ‘continue to be a premier battleground’ Elections administrator in Texas county Trump won resigns after campaign to oust her MORE. Couric’s memoir is slated to publish later this month.

The Hill has reached out to Couric for comment.

