DC Comics announced that the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane will be bisexual, but actor Dean Cain, who more than two decades ago played the role of Superman in the television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” is not impressed.

“On November 9th the life of Jon Kent, the Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, takes a bold new direction,” DC Comics declared .

“Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter. After initially striking up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, he and Jon become romantically involved in the pages of SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5 from writer Tom Taylor (DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL) and artist John Timms (HARLEY QUINN),” DC Comics explained. “I say they’re bandwagoning,” Cain said during an interview on the Fox News Channel. “If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that woulda been bold and brave.”

Other superhero comic book characters have been written as LGBT, like the Tim Drake version of Robin , the sidekick of Batman.

Cain suggested that it would have been brave to have the Superman character fight for the rights of gay individuals in the the […]