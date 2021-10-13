https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/miss-yet-trump-releases-statement-joe-bidens-cratering-poll-numbers/

President Trump on Wednesday released a statement on Joe Biden’s cratering poll numbers.

According to a ratings average by RealClearPolitics released this week, Joe Biden’s job approval rating is in danger of crashing into 42% territory.

Breitbart News noted Biden’s job approval rating is 10 points lower than Obama during the same point in his presidency.

Biden job approval rating in danger of crashing into 42% territory. pic.twitter.com/xeEr7LQXCT — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 12, 2021

“Do you miss me yet?” Trump asked after ripping into Joe Biden.

“Covid is raging out of control, our supply chains are crashing with little product in our stores, we were humiliated in Afghanistan, our Border is a complete disaster, gas prices and inflation are zooming upward–how’s Biden doing? Do you miss me yet?” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

